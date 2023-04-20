Editor, the Advocate:
Senator Ted Cruz recently told the head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, that he should resign over conditions at the border. Cruz said, “Children are raped, they are at your feet. If you had any integrity you would resign.” (Victoria Advocate, March 29, page A3). My response to Senator Cruz would be “Children are being shot and killed in their classrooms with assault weapons that are meant for war, not for killing 9-year-old kids in a classroom. If you, Senator Cruz had any integrity, you would pass a reasonable gun law.”
Charles Clapsaddle, Goliad