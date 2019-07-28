Editor, the Advocate:
People simply don’t change...
“What can be more palpably absurd than the prospect held out of locomotives traveling twice as fast as stagecoaches?” (The Quarterly Review, March, 1825)
“There’s no chance that the iPhone is going to get any significant market share” (Steve Ballmer, USA Today, April 30, 2007)
“The South Will Rise Again!” … Anonymous
“I had to follow my orders as I was a soldier.” (Hiroo Onoda, Japanese Soldier refusing to believe WWII had ended, when finally surrendering in the Phillipines in 1974)
“…the hearings made clear that President Donald Trump had obstructed justice and that the president had not been “totally exonerated” (Jerrold Nadler, House Judiciary Committee Chair)
Bob Coleman, Victoria
