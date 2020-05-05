The national rise in pet adoptions that has extended to Crossroads shelters should come as no surprise.
Humans need companionship, and weeks spent in self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic can make a new dog or cat sound like a pretty good idea to anyone, especially those of us who live alone.
As Renee Wheeler, director of Adopt-a-Pet of Victoria said, “It is really a great time for people who are home and know their kids are not going back to school, where they have time to teach that child compassion and responsibility and to take care of a pet.”
Pets provide companionship, comfort and entertainment, and providing a loving home for an animal from a shelter is a noble thing to do.
While the pandemic might be the perfect time to welcome a furry friend into a new home, we urge community members to consider all big life decisions, including adoption, with the post-pandemic world in mind.
An animal is a big responsibility and shelters and rescue groups are understandably concerned that a rise in adoptions could lead to an influx in surrenders, which would inundate local resources with animals who thought they were going to their forever homes.
Volunteers who handle adoption applications at shelters, including Goliad Pet Adoption and the Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center, said they are doing their due diligence by asking applicants questions that force them to think about their lives and routines months and years down the road.
We should all be asking these questions on our own when making life-changing choices, which many of us have been forced to encounter in recent times.
Some of us returned to normal work schedules as Gov. Greg Abbott’s first phase of his plans to reopen Texas went into effect. Others will return with the start of phase two, but the reality is none of us know what daily life will look like in the months ahead.
We could all go back to our offices and workspaces as the economy reopens only to have a second wave of COVID-19 hit in the fall. Dr. John McNeill, Victoria County’s public health authority, spoke about the likelihood of those prospects of during a news conference last Friday.
The uncertainty clouding our futures is not pleasant to marinate in, but essential to ensure we are making the best decisions right now for ourselves, our families and our community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.