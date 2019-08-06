This year’s fishing tournament festivities could have been the one that got away.
The announcement this spring that the Poco Bueno Fishing Tournament would be canceled left Port O’Connor reeling for many reasons: The city lost a fun opportunity for fisherfolk to take to the water in search of the elusive blue marlin, as well as an impressive tradition that’s grown into a source of community pride and a great deal of economic impact. The tournament is known across the Gulf Coast and attracts visitors and tourists to the bayside city each year to see what Port O’Connor has to offer.
Still, there are plenty of fish in the sea and plenty of tournaments on the waters – and for anglers looking to visit Port O’Connor for a fun day of fishing, the Lone Star Shootout Fishing Tournament did not disappoint. For years, the two tournaments have worked in tandem to keep the fishing festivities going through the end of July, but with Poco Bueno stepping down this year, Lone Star admirably took the helm.
Lone Star may not boast the scale-tipping size of Poco Bueno, but the tournament that’s generally some 50 boats strong brings its own brand of deep-sea fun with a stately boat parade, an emphasis on sustainable catch-and-release and a commitment to giving, with 100% of proceeds going to good causes.
Regrettably, Poco Bueno has declared itself out of the game indefinitely because of a trend of declining participation. We hope to see this time-honored tournament make a comeback sometime in the future, but for now, the tide is looking favorable for Port O’Connor’s rising star.
(0) comments
