Editor, the Advocate:
The Port of Victoria would like to thank Victoria County and the Victoria Economic Development Corporation (VEDC) for continually bringing great offers to the table to help us attract new industries to the Port. While potential projects have many nuances and moving parts, these partners are always quick to respond and eager to provide businesses with the best available incentives, while respecting our commitments to local taxpayers.
We were particularly excited about a proposed refinery project with Southern Rock Energy Partners and Prairie Energy Partners. These businesses are a one-man shop run by the same local businessman out of El Campo, Texas. Despite him not yet having any operational refineries, the Port has always been a strong supporter of small businesses, and we were excited about the promise this project had in terms of jobs, infrastructure, and economic impact.
We presented competitive and exclusive lease options while giving him periods of access to the site for any needed due diligence studies or site evaluations. Victoria County and VEDC were in active negotiations with him, providing the best available incentives to get his project off the ground.
However, he failed to conduct any site evaluations and verify he had the financial capability to fund and commit to a project of this magnitude. We spent numerous hours trying to make this project happen. While we wish him success in his business ventures, we will not enter into any agreement that is anything less than mutually beneficial for our community. We were willing, but he was not able to make his dream happen.
Regardless, the Port remains committed to working with local leadership to actively seek and engage with any business looking to call Victoria home. This strategy has brought several new companies to the Port, including Zinc Resources, Hickman Williams and Shamrock Products.
The Port has also entered into option agreements for leases with First Ammonia and the Portside Energy Center. These businesses are supplying our region with new jobs, enhanced infrastructure, and emerging green energy technology. Additionally, we have several other potential projects in the works, with a major announcement expected within the next 30 days.
Our process is effective, and we’re willing to work with any business, large or small, to make our community and their operations successful.
Sean Stibich, Executive Director, Victoria