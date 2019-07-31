Editor, the Advocate:
Last week, Port Lavaca lost a beloved leader and a great man in Fred Knipling. Fred was a banker by trade, but he was largely a man of service. He served in the Army and the Army Reserves. As a banker, he helped many purchase their first home, etc., and he volunteered countless hours with many organizations and local civic groups.
We will miss you, Fred. Thank you for your dedication to the citizens of Calhoun County. I look forward to seeing you when God calls me home.
Russell Cain, Port Lavaca
