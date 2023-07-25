Mildred Lester was the first president of the organization which designated itself as Port Lavaca Main Street. As members, we planted peerless trees up and down Main Street. They eventually ventured into the city sewer and had to be removed. At the time of this project, Kenneth Lester was mayor, followed by Arlene Marshall. I took over the Main Street organization as president in the 1990s, at which time we had 35 members.
Port Lavaca Main Street had many regular meetings during my tenure as president. To garner funds for the projects initiated by the group to promote the downtown area, we had nonprofit memberships for $25.
I purchased the Main Street Theatre building, 315 E. Main St., from the Long Theatre-Shearers Group in 1981. The theater itself had a lengthy history by that time. Rozelle Clegg, Bill Bauer and Harry Smith built the theater in 1936. The theater served as a shelter for those seeking refuge from the powerful 1942 Matagorda hurricane. Jimmy Denham ran the theater for years and then became the best home builder for the city of Port Lavaca.
I kept the theater for 10 years, after which I donated it to the Port Lavaca Main Street organization. The Main Street group was able to obtain a grant from the Meadows Foundation in 1992 due to the $5 and $10 donations of interested people. Lewis and Juaniece Madden spearheaded the campaign for renovation. We, as members, sold seats for $87.50. The fundraising resulted in the organization being able to bring many productions since that time. Among those productions were “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Pirates of Port Lavaca,” “Steel Magnolias,” and many others. The list is still growing.
The theater renovation took about 1 ½ to 2 years, with the help of many people, namely Rey and Tina Davila, Paul and Mary Ruth Tasler, B.B. and Tiney Browning, Fay Sterling, Jim and Liz Rudellat, Lewis and Juaniece Madden, Ted Wilson, and others. What a community effort. Through its many activities, the theater continues to help many people.
The Port Lavaca Main Street group obtained many assets for the group through fundraising efforts. The open-air park, now known as Faye Sterling Park, was Irma Smith’s Dress Shop and Steve Skarvellis’s Coffee Pot. The Irma Smith Dress Shop was the only building on the National Historic Register. South Texas Savings gave the two buildings to the City of Port Lavaca. In 1925, the Port Lavaca Rotary met upstairs. The longevity of this relationship prompts the observer to say that, if the walls could talk, what stories they could tell!
When we, as Port Lavaca Main Street, dedicated the park to Fay Bauer Sterling in 1992, there were 200 people in attendance. Our elected State Representative Steve Holzheauser, State Senator Ken Armbrister, and our mayor, Tiney Browning, read resolutions honoring the occasion from the governor, senators, and other elected officials. Isabel Gossett had the original coffee pot of the Rotary which she brought to the celebration. The occasion was marked with music and a variety of refreshments.
Port Lavaca Main Street has many memories of the events and people of the organization. Ruby Elder, a 50-year member of Rotary, always played the piano, making sure that we had lots of music every Friday when Rotary struck the bell. Ruby’s piano playing had always been a fixture of the Main Street area. She played the pipe organ at the old Methodist Church on Guadalupe Street and Leona Street twice a day. The chimes rang throughout the old downtown area when Ruby played.
I served as Ppesident of the Port Lavaca Main Street for 29 years. Our current president, Tanya French, is doing a wonderful job and is a credit to the organization.
My brother Alan, his wife Sharon, my sister Barbara, and I purchased the building at 115 South Guadalupe from the Lawhn Family. We purchased the building with Carol McDonald in her husband Glen’s memory. This building was originally Roemer’s Meat Market in 1890. Fay Sterling told me her mother sent her there to buy a bottle of beer in 1917 for 5 cents. She told me she walked barefoot to the store. Oh, life in a small town! Joe Lawhn had his barbershop there for 50 years. He was a man with a history of accomplishment, having survived the bombing of Pearl Harbor in World War II.
Joe Lawhn’s barber scissors are embedded in the concrete in front of the building and the original Coca-Cola sign remains on top. This building was the official headquarters of the Port Lavaca Main Street organization and is still used today. The Main Street Theater is still offering theatrical productions, a venue to host local pageants and a place to recall old memories and make new ones.