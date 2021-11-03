There’s no question that the planned expansion of the Matagorda Ship Channel and the transformation of the Port of Calhoun into the third-biggest oil export hub along the Texas coast would be a tremendous economic boon for the entire Coastal Bend region.
Charles Hausmann, the port’s executive director, said Max Midstream’s planned investment of $1 billion into pipelines and port infrastructure, including $225 million to finance the widening and deepening of the ship channel, would be “one of the greatest economic developments to ever occur in our region.”
We agree wholeheartedly and applaud the diligent efforts of port officials to bring this project to Point Comfort.
Important questions still need to be considered, however, about the environmental impact of that project, and whether those who know our local bays best, including fishermen, coastal residents and environmental scholars, have had sufficient input into this massive reengineering of the bay bottom.
In late September, researchers with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi released their findings after conducting a review of a 2019 environmental impact statement by the Army Corps of Engineers, funded by a $110,000 grant from the Matagorda Bay Mitigation Trust. The research team was led by Paul Montagna, an expert in marine ecosystems and coastal environments who has studied Lavaca and Matagorda bays since 1988.
The researchers concluded that the Corps underestimated the environmental impacts of the ship channel project. Among their major findings: 1,800 acres of oyster beds and seagrass habitats could be destroyed by dredging and the placement of dredged material — about 21 million acres will be dredged according to the Corps’ plans — and the risk of mercury from the Alcoa Superfund site being released back into the bay system is a “distinct possibility.”
The Corps is conducting sampling of the bay bottom to identify potential contaminants as part of their engineering and design process, but an attorney representing local environmental advocates who are calling on the Corps to conduct another full environmental study said she is concerned that those samples will not provide a thorough enough picture of mercury levels along the bottom of the bay.
We believe rigorous mercury sampling should be conducted in order to ensure our bays remain a safe place to fish both commercially and recreationally.
Meanwhile, Bill Balboa, executive director of the Matagorda Bay Foundation, raised concerns about the proposed placement of dredged sediment along the channel’s western edge, where, in addition to destroying oyster and seagrass habitat, he said prevailing winds could blow the material into coastal wetlands.
The Corps has provided multiple opportunities for the public to comment and question on the ship channel proposal, including a public meeting in March where they presented detailed plans for the proposed placement of dredged material. But they have also stressed urgency, since they are working to complete their planning process by December so dredging can begin.
Balboa said he thinks there haven’t been substantive opportunities for those who fish in and live near the bays to weigh in on the placement of that sediment. The Houston ship channel, for instance, has a committee that meets to discuss the beneficial placement of dredged material on a regular basis. We think the Corps and the Port of Calhoun should take a similar approach so that local experts and the fishermen whose livelihoods depend on the health of the bays can help guide their decision-making.
We understand the imperative to get the ship channel project done quickly, given its enormous potential economic benefits.
But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take the time to get it right.
