As far as feelings go, there's few worse than the worry that comes with being stuck in a bad situation.
But that was precisely the position far too many Crossroads residents found themselves in when Hurricane Harvey barreled through, bringing torrential rainfall and powerful winds. Harvey had been on forecasters' radar for weeks, but the Category 4 storm underwent a rapid intensification in a matter of days.
When the storm hit, it was a terrible and tragic surprise for many.
Some residents who had weathered numerous other hurricanes over the decades decided to roll the dice again by ignoring evacuation orders. In the days after Harvey rolled through, some confessed to Victoria Advocate reporters they had made a dire mistake. Others said they had thought, as Harvey passed over them during the night, they and their families would not live to see the morning.
Others had waited far too long for evacuation to be a possibility. Adult children caring for their infirm relatives and parents realized they had waited too long to be accommodated with the necessary transportation. After the storm passed, they found bare grocery store shelves and long lines at the few gas stations where fuel was available.
Hurricane Harvey was horrible. But it's not something we can forget.
As of Sunday, we will be about a month into hurricane season.
Back at the start of June, many of us probably read a headline or two announcing the start of the season, but did little to prepare. That's a dangerous oversight because hurricanes are the epitome of chaos and a prime example of Murphy's Law.
At the start of this season, we talked to Victoria County Emergency Management Coordinator Rick McBrayer about how to prepare properly. Here is what he had to say:
- Talk to your insurance agent and make sure you are covered for any type of damage you may experience. Both wind and rain can severely damage a home. Renter's insurance is available for those who do not own their home.
- If you plan to evacuate, decide on your destination and route far in advance. Be ready to take supplies with you in case the supply chain is disrupted.
- Store important documents in a waterproof container that can be easily relocated. Also make digital copies of your documents.
- For those who plan to shelter in place, have on hand at least seven days worth of supplies. Nonperishable food, drinking water, medications, pet supplies and necessary resources for seniors.
- Even weak storms can knock out power because of our many above-ground power lines. Residents should assume power will be lost, potentially for days. Keep that in mind when making the decision to stay or leave.
- Secure furniture and items in yards and patios. Even objects like swing sets and trampolines can blow away, potentially turning into dangerous flying debris.
- Follow local media outlets as well as the Office of Emergency Management for additional information about approaching storms and their conditions. Sign up for emergency text alerts by texting “ALERTVICTORIA” to 99411.
- For additional tips, visit the Official South Texas Hurricane Guide from the National Weather Service at weather.gov/crp/hurricaneguide.
We understand preparing for a future storm can be a chore for many. But with just a little foresight and planning, we can narrow the chances of something terrible happening. If you lived through Harvey, you know just how real those chances are.
Planning and preparing for hurricanes is an essential task that comes with the territory of living near the South Texas coast.
Think of it like changing your oil or paying your insurance. It's something we all need to do to reduce the chances of injury and property damage when the next inevitable hundred-year hurricane shows up.
Take an hour or two to sit down with your family and come up with a plan.
Trust us, you don't want to be stuck figuring it out when the next monster storm is already on your doorstep.