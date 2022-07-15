It’s time to step it up.
The Texas government aligns with the U.S. Supreme Court on the recent decision to abandon Roe v Wade. Those who agree with that decision now have the opportunity to demonstrate what they mean when they say they are “pro-life.”
The needs of women in crisis can be complex. They often require health care, a safe environment, mental health support, education, as well as practical items such as car seats, clothing, diapers and more. Many need a home to live in, an education, and a job and day care after giving birth.
Requiring someone to keep a child confers a responsibility to help them achieve a safe and successful motherhood, not just birth. As any parent can attest — childbirth is only the beginning of a long journey. When it goes wrong, families, especially children, suffer. That suffering is transmitted to communities in the form of cycles of child abuse, poverty, and sometimes, crime.
There are people and groups in Victoria who have been helping pregnant women in challenging circumstances for quite some time.
The Gabriel Project of the Crossroads, a Christian nonprofit started in 2002, assists women in a multitude of ways. It works with a wide variety of other nonprofits and churches to provide services for women in need. Its most recent addition is Bethlehem Maternity Home, which also provides housing for pregnant women in need. This is a good thing. But a great deal more is needed.
Efforts that are a patchwork of services mostly based on volunteers cannot be the primary response to women in crisis. Churches and community-based nonprofit organizations should not bear the burden of a state or nation-wide health decision that impacts so many lives.
Crisis pregnancies, where economic and social problems have been the drivers of an abortion decision, can be fixed if we have the will to do it. This is an area all can agree on.
Young women and teens are at particular risk and usually require the most help and intervention. Teen pregnancy has dropped significantly over the past decade of so, according to the CDC, due to better health education programs and support and access to health services. The CDC warns, however, that teen pregnancy and birth continue to negatively impact lives long into adulthood. Only 50% of teen moms achieve a high school diploma by the time they are 22. The children of teen mothers are more likely to experience lower achievement in school and to drop out of school. Those children also have more health problems than other children, are more likely to be incarcerated as an adolescent, to give birth themselves as a teenager and to become an unemployed adult.
You might stop and ask, what about the dad? The unfortunate answer is sometimes the dad is the problem as in the case of domestic abuse. Or dad might be completely absent from the picture. Dad could be an overwhelmed teenager without the resources to help. Every situation is different, but what we do know is that when women have a stable partner who is engaged in the pregnancy, or a supportive family structure, there is usually a better outcome. But many women are not that fortunate.
It’s time for local organizations, local governments and the state of Texas to step up and provide the substantial funding, services and support that communities require to manage the needs of its families in crisis. Once that child is born it needs to be able to grow up healthy and well-cared for, otherwise the cycle will simply begin again and more will suffer. This assistance cannot hinge on whether that person is Christian or not. It cannot hinge on whether “they made bad choices in life” or whether they are “worthy” of help.
All women are worthy of help, as are all children.
Crisis pregnancies impact our communities long past childbirth. By helping them, we help our communities thrive.
