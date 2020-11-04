The many trials and tribulations of 2020 haven’t stopped one Victoria nonprofit from making significant strides to address a critical area of concern in Victoria: homelessness.
Promise Pointe, which aims to provide permanent, affordable housing and a supportive community for the chronically homeless in Victoria and the Crossroads, is readying to build 12 new tiny homes on its property.
The homes, which could be built by the end of next year, will provide people who are homeless or at risk of ending up on the street an inexpensive place to live, a fresh start and a new sense of community.
We are thrilled to see Promise Pointe continue to grow, and thankful for what that growth will mean for residents who need help.
Construction began on a new kitchen, laundry and bath facility in recent weeks. That building is a necessary starting place before the nonprofit can begin to build the additional homes.
The need for the additional 12 homes — which will add to the 10 already on the property — is clear, Sister Rebecca Janacek, the nonprofit’s executive director, recently told the Advocate.
“There are a lot of homeless people out there, and there’s only so much housing,” she said.
Volunteers in January counted 296 people experiencing homelessness in Victoria during the annual Point-in-Time count, a census designed to count the number of people experiencing homelessness as part of a nationwide effort to capture a snapshot of homelessness in America. That number included those who are unsheltered and sheltered.
And that was before the pandemic, which has undoubtedly made the problem of homelessness worse in Victoria and around the nation, Janacek said.
Experts say that tiny homes can be a key stepping stone for those trying to transition out of homelessness. With a roof over one’s head, it’s easier for someone to figure out their next step.
Beyond that, the homes at Promise Pointe help give residents a fresh start surrounded by a new, healthy community.
The homes are intentionally set up to resemble a regular neighborhood, so residents can sit on the front porches of their homes and connect with one another, something Janacek said is “heartwarming to see.”
This nonprofit needs, and deserves, community support. Donations make Promise Pointe’s work possible, and every dollar counts.
So donate if you’re able and lend a hand where you can. We can’t forget to care for our neighbors who are unhoused and we should be thankful to our nonprofits, like Promise Pointe, that don’t let anything get in the way of their efforts to serve.
