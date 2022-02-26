Knowing the mission of your employer is often a sign that you have bought into the company and want to see it succeed.
As the city of Victoria continues to grow, officials are looking for people who understand the city’s goals and mission for its leadership.
When it went looking for an economic development director, a new position for the city, it didn’t have to look far.
They promoted Main Street Director Danielle Williams to be the first director of it is new department. With Williams the city knew they were getting a proven leader who started her career with the city in the parks and recreation department, and most recently was the leader of the Main Street Program.
The city was smart in promoting Williams from within. They know her work ethic. And most importantly, she knows the city’s goals.
A survey shows that companies that promote from within are sending a positive message to other employees that career development is possible with that company and it helps retain employees.
“When you promote from within, you can see their work style and their work ethic. You can speak with their peers and managers to get a real sense of who they are and in what direction they hope to take their careers,” according to a 2020 study by University of Massachusetts Global
Williams has worked the city through a Main Street master plan and championed its downtown master plan — all with a vision for the city’s growth.
She listened to untold numbers of residents who had ideas for developing downtown. She parlayed that information to the master plan coordinators.
When not working on that she was busy promoting projects to bring new businesses and activities to downtown, such as the Art Walk.
All the time keeping in mind the city’s goal of improving quality of life for the city and its residents.
As a result, the downtown area is growing and quickly running out of space for news businesses to locate.
During that time, the downtown, which Williams refers to as the heart of the community, has seen $2.4 million in public and private investment and an increase in businesses that have created 29 new jobs.
As the city leaders were looking to establish the economic development office, they knew from watching Williams work over the previous two years that they wanted her to take on the new project to expand that vision to the entire city.
Since taking on the new job, Williams has been busy fielding calls and having meetings with people who know of businesses that want to come to the city or want to expand existing businesses.
In addition to working to build and retain small businesses and retail in the area, Williams wants to capitalize on Victoria’s central location between Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Houston to attract outside business to the city.
“If they can’t find a space in one of those metroplexes, maybe we have 150 acres for them to bring something here to do their business,” she said recently, noting Victoria has a port, airport and railway system. “We have a lot of assets I think will make us attractive to new business.”
While the office of economic development is new to the city, Williams’ commitment and visions for the city are not. Her years of work and professional growth are an asset to the city.
The city leaders who noticed that commitment and knew the benefits it would bring to the city also have helped pave the way for the city’s success and development.
