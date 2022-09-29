Seeds of an idea planted in Austin could germinate into a full-blown patch of weeds in the Crossroads, turning nursing students into a commodity, one where the highest bidder could be out of state.
The idea is tucked into a notice of intent to apply for a nursing program through the Texas Board of Nursing. That program would be run by the out-of-state, for-profit Jersey College, teaching up to 144 nursing students at DeTar Hospital in Victoria.
That sounds good, until one watches the seed begin to grow. There's a very limited number of what are called "clinical" spots, or patients, available for nursing students. The patents are in the two major hospitals in Victoria, DeTar and Citizens Medical Center, plus their remote facilities and hospitals and other care centers across the region. Caring for patients in a clinical setting is how nursing students earn their chops. Consider such care an internship or training ground for our future nurses.
So what's wrong with more students? The state and nation are sorely in need of more nurses, right?
Well, that's correct. Problem is, right now, in the Crossroads, we have a limited supply of these clinical spots, and they're pretty much being treated by nursing students from Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria. If students attend the Jersey College program, they could displace some Victoria College and UHV students.
Aha! So there's competition, you may think, and that'll drive down the cost of going to nursing school.
Well, not exactly. The Jersey College tuition amounts to about $46,000 for its nursing program, while Victoria College's is $12,000. Remember, Jersey College, which actually has more campuses in Florida than in New Jersey, is somewhat misnamed. It is, through-and-through, a nursing school. You can't get humanities or engineering courses there, or, for that matter, English or physical education.
And it has teamed up with Community Health Systems of Tennessee, the parent of DeTar. That's kind of where the weed starts to strangle its Crossroads hosts.
That's certainly not to say DeTar is a weed. To the contrary, the hospital is an integral part of this community's medical ecosystem. Its fine staff and corps of doctors and nurses save lives every day. We laud the hospital's contributions to the region.
But because Jersey College's tuition is so high, it plans to offer a scholarship to students who sign papers committing to work at DeTar or some of the other six Community Health hospitals in the state, whichever hospital they receive the scholarship from. This means spots here in Victoria or elsewhere in the Crossroads could be choked up by students who may not stick around in the area.
Victoria College's nursing program reports 80% of its graduates over the past 10 years have remained in the Crossroads. A DeTar spokeswoman said some 75% of the Jersey College grads are expected to remain in the Crossroads.
If Community Health and DeTar want to lock in nurses to work at the local hospital, why not offer tuition assistance to nurses attending Victoria College's nursing program in exchange for a commitment to work at DeTar? That would provide the nurses that DeTar needs and support our community college at the same time, without having an out-of-state for-profit college move into the area.
As Victoria College's president, Jennifer Kent, testified before the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services last month, "Our public two-year colleges are unique in higher education precisely because of our local impact. It would not just hurt our county hospital in particular, but all the rural hospitals and clinics in the region."
So we have a weed that kind of looks like it will flower, but instead is prepared to entangle itself in a host and then siphon away its health and vitality. In this case, it means rather than getting more nurses to help this community, DeTar's parent will get newly graduated nurses to fill roles here or elsewhere, possibly leaving a shortage in the Crossroads that would not have existed had the New Jersey school not become an invasive species in Texas.
That's why we encourage state agencies like the Texas Board of Nursing and state officials like Sen. Lois Kolkhorst and Rep. Geanie Morrison to oppose Jersey College's entry into the Crossroads.