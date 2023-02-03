Victoria County has a huge opportunity waiting to be realized as it considers a tax abatement request for a proposed $5.6 billion oil refinery that could be built here.
Prairie Energy Partners, based in El Campo, plans to build a facility with the capacity to refine 250,000 barrels of oil per day. If constructed, it would be the first new American refinery in over 40 years to begin operations with a capacity of at least 200,000 barrels per day.
The location for the plant has been narrowed down to Victoria County or a rural county in Oklahoma.
The company has local support.
In December, the Bloomington school board approved a 10-year tax abatement to encourage the company to keep its eyes on this area. The entire refinery could be located within the Bloomington school district.
The Victoria Economic Development Corp. is supporting the plant as well.
County officials also appear to support the project.
The county has many reasons to support the tax abatement request and the plant’s construction.
It will bring more tax revenue to the county for the life of the refinery.
It would create 1,250 new construction jobs and more than 400 permanent jobs once completed in 2026.
The area’s workforce has held steady at about 90,000 for years, according to monthly information from the Golden Crescent Workforce Commission.
The new plant could encourage more plants or satellite businesses to move into the area, bringing new workers and more families.
Building on the county’s workforce is crucial to keep the county viable and growing. It will also have trickle-down effect on retail, housing, schools and many other factors.
It will use alternative green energy to cut down on dangerous emissions during the refining process. Prairie Energy has technology that can capture 98%-99% of all carbon dioxide emitted from the refinery, a company official said.
Its home office is a short drive away in El Campo.
Economic developers have a whole tool chest of incentives to offer potential businesses. Tax abatements are one of many. Granting abatement doesn’t mean the business won’t pay taxes at all but will pay taxes on a portion of the project for a set period. Once the abatement period is over then the company will pay full taxes.
Understanding the tax law and abatement regulations is complicated and takes accountants and tax attorneys to figure out, but if done correctly it will benefit the company and community.
The VEDC as well as county officials and Bloomington school district have been working with Prairie Energy to offer the company the best options. Officials appear to be pleased with the progress so far.
Victoria County Commissioners Court will hold a public hearing on March 20 to gain public input on Prairie Energy’s request for a tax abatement. It is important for the public to attend, to learn more about the project, to ask questions and give support to the El Campo-based company. If you cannot attend, then contact your county judge or county commissioner and encourage them to continue to support the energy company and economic growth in the county.