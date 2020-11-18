In South Texas, there’s treasure everywhere.
Whether your paddling down the San Antonio River, casting a line into a back bayou or racing an all-terrain vehicle across acres of grass-covered plains, one thing is abundantly clear.
South Texas and the Crossroads feature some wondrous natural treasures.
But unlike precious gems and metals, maintaining these natural wonders often requires the attention, time and energy of nearby community members.
Environmental stewardship is something well understood by Goliad County residents, including members of Canoe Trail Goliad, which has worked with the San Antonio River Authority to create improvements on the river, including a metal staircase and put-in that allow better river access.
Canoe Trail Goliad President Wilfred Korth said those improvements were made to help Goliad residents rediscover their connection to the river and its natural beauty.
Other Goliad County residents such as Connie Waters, who serves as an assistant to the board of the Goliad County Soil and Water Conservation District, work to maintain the integrity and health of river ecosystems and the habitats they rely on.
And on one Saturday morning in early November, the benefits from those efforts were enjoyed by the dozens of paddlers who showed for a twice-annual flotilla on the San Antonio River.
It’s a beautiful thing when residents become invested in their natural environments.
Feeling responsibility for the environments, ecosystems and habitats we live among can be a powerful tool in conservation.
In September, 73 volunteers demonstrated the power of personal responsibility when they removed 4.6 tons of trash near Port O’Connor as part of a San Antonio Bay Partnership cleanup.
Allan Berger, chairman of the Partnership’s board of directors, said he got the idea remove the trash because of his personal connection with with affected waterways.
“I’m an avid fisherman, and I’m in the bay quite frequently, and I was tired of seeing some of my fishing shorelines trashed,” Berger said in September. “That was the impetus.”
