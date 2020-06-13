For more than two weeks, protests of all sizes have formed across the nation seeking justice for the death of George Floyd and countless others who have died at the hands of the police.
Some of the protests have become violent and deadly – defying the very message the protesters are asking for – peace and unity.
The Crossroads has been a part of the Black Lives Matter movement with several protests held in communities throughout. Fortunately, all have been peaceful.
Last Sunday, a large group – by some people’s count nearly 800 – gathered in the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center’s parking lot on North Navarro Street in the steaming summer heat for a peaceful protest calling for change to police procedures, seeking more civil liberties and peace.
The group marched, chanted and listened to speakers – all in a very peaceful way – the way the protests should be as residents work to get their voices heard and work toward unity.
The organizers of the march, Lisa Ruiz and Jodi Sandoval, to name only a couple, deserve a huge thank you for organizing it in a way that promoted peace. They had pre-protest meetings with the police and took to social media to get the word out that they are working for unity and change.
When rumors started flying through the community about bus loads of violent protesters coming to disrupt the event, they went to social media to squelch rumors.
The police department also posted a social media notice debunking the rumors.
Victoria police were present at the rally, but kept to the outside – where they needed to be. They showed support, but were there in case problems did arise. Fortunately they were not needed in that capacity.
Police Chief J.J. Craig praised the protest, calling it successful.
Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox was kept busy handing out water to protesters to keep them from crumbling under the brutal sun.
Other community leaders were here. Victoria County Republican Party chairman Bill Pozzi came to observe. He later wrote a letter to the editor praising the gathering.
Residents who live along the march route came to the entrance of their neighborhoods and cheered on the walkers. Motorists clogged Navarro at times, honking their car horns in support of the movement.
The protest, designed to bring people together, did just that.
The response was also very similar to the community prayer service held after the Victoria Islamic Center was destroyed by an arsonist in January 2017. The Victoria community – numbering about 400 – came together to give their support to the Muslim community at such a devastating time. People worked together to right the wrong and to make changes.
Sunday’s protest appears to be the beginning of the local efforts to bring people to the discussion table to listen and offer ideas of what changes need to be made and how to make them.
If the support shown at the protest is any sign, we believe the discussions will bear fruitful results so the Crossroads can continue to be a peaceful community where people can live safely and without fear.
