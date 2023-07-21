Victoria and three other counties are preparing to begin a new program that will make sure people facing criminal charges who cannot afford an attorney will be represented in court.
The program, called Coastal Plains Public Defender Office, will serve as a model for other similar public defender programs in the state. Joining Victoria County in the program are Jackson, Refugio and Lavaca counties.
It is expected to be operational in 18 months.
Other counties may join the program as it progresses. Since the county announced the funding for the program Tuesday, a fifth county has contacted Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller interested in joining.
The Texas Indigent Defense Commission, which is providing the funding, is working to see if that county can join, Zeller said Thursday.
The chance to expand even before the first funding check is issued is a positive sign that the need exists for this program.
In most states, indigent defense is paid for by the state, but in Texas the expense is passed down to the counties. It serves as another example of the many unfunded mandates approved by the Legislature over the years.
As the caseload has increased, so has the expense the counties pay to have attorneys represent the defendants. This is true for most counties, especially rural counties.
According to the Office of Court Administration, collectively the four counties saw an average 26% increase in felony cases alone. Victoria County ‘s felony cases increased from 1,722 in 2020 to 2,092 last year. In Lavaca County, cases increased from 209 in 2020 to 259 in 2021; Jackson County’s cases went from 672 in 2020 to 990 in 2021 and Refugio County’s cases increased from 874 in 2020 to 969 in 2021, according to the county’s grant application.
Victoria County officials have discussed this program for about four years. In March 2020, they discussed joining with Calhoun, DeWitt and Jackson counties, but the discussion didn’t move forward. In April 2022, the topic came up again. The county submitted an application to have the office operate by Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid with money from the American Rescue Act to address the pandemic related backlog, but TIDC did not have adequate funds to establish the office, according to a planning study conducted by the Texas Indigent Defense Commission.
Then, this year the county applied again and was funded.
In the application, Victoria County is designated as the administrator for the program. The county plans to renovate the old fire station that sits next to the courthouse, facing Forrest Street, for the program’s office.
When fully staffed, the program will have 28 employees, including 18 attorneys. Other employees will be investigators, caseworkers and support staff.
This will be a great opportunity for experienced defense attorneys as well as new attorneys and those from out of the area to come together to work to make sure defendants are given fair representation in court, as guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
A person charged with a crime whether it be a misdemeanor or a felony is entitled to representation in court, even if they cannot afford to hire an attorney.
By having adequate attorneys to represent those defendants, cases should move quicker and smoother through the system. This will help cut down on the backlog of cases as well as the time spent waiting for an attorney to be appointed.
It will also reduce the population of the county jails, including people with mental health issues and intellectual disabilities.
In the long run it will save county jail expenses and other expenses to the county.
For years the partner counties have had a defense wheel program where private defense attorneys were picked to represent indigent defendants. Over the years the number of attorneys on that wheel has dwindled from 40 to 15, while the caseload has increased.
The public defender’s office will not eliminate the need for the wheel. Private attorneys from the wheel would be needed when a case has more than one defendant because the public defender’s office would not be able to represent all the defendants because it would be considered a conflict of interest.
The grant will fund 80 % of the cost the first year and 66% after that. The expenses not covered by the grant will be paid proportionally by the counties based on use.
The plan is for the program to take care of 85% of the indigent cases in the four-county region.
Like any new business, it will take time to set up the office and prepare to accept clients. In this case about 18 months, Zeller estimated.
Once the program is operational, the participating counties will work to ensure this important Constitutional right is being honored – representation in court to allow for fair due process.
The program is long overdue. If it is used to its fullest potential, it will be a model program for counties across the state to study and develop similar programs.