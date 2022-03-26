Victoria has a strong resource in its regional airport. It offers daily air service to Houston, provides general aviation services for private pilots, offers a place for military plane can touch down and take off as part of training and much more.
But it needs the public’s support to keep growing.
On March 11, SkyWest, which has the air service contract for Victoria, gave its 90-day notice that it intends to pull out of Victoria and 28 other cities, citing the industry-wide shortage of pilots.
The U.S. Department of Transportation denied the request. Under the law, SkyWest must continue to serve Victoria and the other cities until a new air service is in place. It could take more than 90 days to get a new service lined up and going.
In the meantime, the search has begun for new air service for the affected airports.
This is where the public can help. The airport needs the public to continue to use SkyWest, which has a codeshare agreement with United airlines.
The more use the airport receives during this time of looking for a new air service increases the airport’s chances of getting a quality air service.
Last year, 6,608 people flew out of Victoria to Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. About the same number used the return service. In the first two months of this year, 941 people flew from Victoria.
Considering that travel in general was slow during 2021 because of the continued COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers are good, but higher numbers are needed.
If the airport can reach the 10,000 enplanements a year mark, it can trigger Federal Aviation Administration grants in the $1 million area. That in turn will trigger more opportunities for the airport’s growth.
The airport needs to reach that level of service to grow.
We often talk about the important economic development factor the airport offers. It is a well-established fact that when a business is looking to relocate to an area one amenity the business looks for is nearby air service. If an area does not offer such a service, the business will move on to another area that does have an airport taking with it employees and development opportunities.
Using the Victoria Regional Airport makes sense. You can buy your ticket through United. If you are connecting with a flight in Houston, you do not have to go through security again and your luggage is checked through to your destination.
If you fly from Victoria, you only have to be at the airport an hour early, instead of two at larger airports.
You can park for free in Victoria as opposed to paying to park in Houston.
With gas prices so high, you can also save a chunk of change by not driving to Houston.
If you are going to Houston for the day, again you can save gas and wear and tear on your car by flying to Houston. You will need to rent a car or use a taxi or Uber to get to your destination, but you can return home in the early evening and not have to worry about Houston traffic and construction on U.S. 59.
Using Sky West or whatever airline ends up serving Victoria only makes sense. You should give it a try.
Airport officials are also working to improve the airport by making repairs to pavement which cost about $4 million. It is also working on a nonaeronautical land development master plan to identify possible uses for land at the airport.
Improvements and development will also help increase the value and usability of the airport.
The airport is a valuable resource for the Crossroads, we need to use it to its fullest potential.
