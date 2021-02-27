Imagine caring for and coordinating the care of almost 11,600 sea turtles over a period of a few days.
To put it into perspective, that is almost twice the human population of the city of Yoakum.
Now imagine this is happening while the temperatures are below freezing outdoors, the power is out, there is no running water and volunteers continue to bring in more turtles.
The recent winter storm not only wreaked havoc on land, but it also did damage at sea. The lingering cold caused the large population of sea turtles to become cold stunned which endangered their lives.
Rescuers still do not have a tally of how many cold stunned turtles were found along the Texas Coast, but as of Thursday, the preliminary count stood at 11,591 for the 2020-21 winter, of which 11,499 were from the recent winter storm, wrote Donna J. Shaver, Ph.D., Texas coordinator of the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network. She is chief of the Division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery at the National Park Service, Padre Island National Seashore.
Patrols are still finding turtles but at this point most are dead, she also wrote.
When the call went out for people to be on the lookout for the cold stunned reptiles, Texans responded in true Texas fashion. Fortunately for Texas, many anglers, turtle lovers and water enthusiasts answered the call to be on the lookout for the turtles so they could be rescued.
These observant, nature-loving volunteers can be credited with helping save thousands of sea turtles.
Other volunteers – those trained to help the turtles recover from the distress their bodies are put through — are also to be credited for nursing them back to health so they could return to nature where they belong.
As the number of rescued turtles grew, so did the need for larger and more places to house the turtles. Places along the coast including a convention center in South Padre Island became temporary homes for the turtles as they slowly warmed up and recovered.
Much of the rescues were happening as power and water were not available on land.
The call for help again went out and people responded. For example, SpaceX South Texas Launch Site on Boca Chica Beach provided Sea Turtle Inc. with a huge generator that restored power to their facility so work would continue to help the turtles, Wendy Knight, Sea Turtle Inc.’s executive director said on NBC News.
While the turtles were being cared for along the coast, in Victoria employees at the Texas Zoo also took special care of the animals that call the zoo home. Some animals were moved indoors so they could be watched closely, while other animals stayed outdoors or in the holding portion of their exhibits. Care was taken to make sure the animals stayed safe and were fed.
Zookeepers took turns staying at the zoo so they could watch over the animals – many of which are endangered species.
Throughout the storm we also heard stories of people who cared for animals. The compassion it takes to care for wild animals shows a deep commitment to life on all levels.
If truth be known, we suspect those who were helping the animals were probably also helping their neighbors.
It takes special caring people who give of themselves to watch out for God’s creatures great and small.
They understand the importance of keeping nature balanced on all levels and the dire situation that would develop if the population of too many species dwindled or disappeared.
Through the care of the volunteers, paid staff and everyday people who love nature, it is assuring to know wild animals will be cared for in good times and during disasters.
If the importance of the work that was done over the past week is not evident, watch some of the video showing the release of the turtles back into the Gulf. With their flappers flapping and their heads held high as they slide down the slide in the water, their pure joy is seen as they instantly begin swimming away.
All of it was made possible by the many caring people who have watched over them for the past two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.