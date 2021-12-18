As the City of Victoria grows, so should its parks and other recreational facilities.
Parks offer a key quality of life element that many people and businesses look for when determining where to move their families or where a business will locate.
The City of Victoria recently adopted a new Victoria Parks and Recreation Master Plan that looks at all 17 of the city-owned parks. It offers recommendations for improvements, expansion of the parks system and how these improvements can be made.
While it is relaxing and enjoyable to spend a day at the park taking in the sunshine and fresh air, parks are about more than a family outing, they show the world how important quality of life is in the community.
The city’s work to improve the park system shows it is committed to improving the quality of life in the city.
Nowadays as more and more employees are able to work remotely and are able to choose where they live, it is important to have strong park systems to help attract a variety of residents who value open spaces and the outdoors.
Research shows that in addition to good medical facilities, churches and schools, parks are rated high on the quality of life checklist for communities.
Parks that are diverse and well-maintained illustrate to potential investors a commitment to residents’ quality of life, according to the master plan.
According to the National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA), as cited in the master plan, “public parks play an important role in enhancing three ‘pillars’ of community well-being: health and wellness, conservation, and social equity. While these are foundational elements of parks and recreation, there are many more quality of life benefits that are extensions of the ‘Three Pillars.’ Communities throughout the nation increasingly view lively park systems as an essential community service that is as vital to public quality of life as infrastructure and community safety from improving community health to conserving open space to ensuring all people have access to the benefits of local parks and recreation.”
During the development of the plan, the city and consulting firm Halff Associates sought public input through surveys and public meetings each time asking what the public wants in their parks.
More walking trails, more shaded areas in the smaller parks, better maintenance, better lighting and dog parks were among the top requested items.
The plan recommends expanding the proposed Paseo de Victoria trail network so it connects the trails as well as connects neighborhoods to parks.
It also recommends adding parks to the system. A possibility would be adding park space to downtown.
At least two dog parks are proposed
To help pay for the additional parks and to develop city-wide support for more green space, the plan suggests partnering with the school district, nonprofits and developers.
Local Girl Scout Elizabeth Drane is already working to develop a dog park in Riverside Park as part of her Gold Award project. Commitment such as hers from other groups will help the plan advance.
The city has already begun making improvements to parks. Recently new solar-powered LED lights were installed at Queen City Park and Pine Street Park.
The plan is lengthy but full of important information to help the city grow. The adoption of the plan is only the beginning to improve the park system and improve the quality of life for residents and future residents of the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.