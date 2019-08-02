Editor, the Advocate:
Truth, legality, respect: How will we make America great?! How about understanding the definition of these words.
The apostle Paul said in Galatians 5:22, “But the fruit of the spirit is, love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against these things there is no law.” How about understanding the definition of these words as they work against the very fabric that holds our nation united as one nation. Paul again writes, ‘’The acts of the sinful nature are obvious: sexual immorality, impurity, and debauchery; idolatry, and witchcraft; hatred, discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition, dissension, factions and envy; drunkenness, orgies, and the like.” Paul continues to write, “I warn you as I did before, that those who live like this will not inherit the kingdom of God.”
Anne Murray sang a song many years ago that said, “I really could use a little good news today.” What would our world be like if those fruits of the spirit were a part of our everyday thoughts and actions?
Jesus said in John 8:31-32, “If you hold to my teachings, you are my disciples then you will know the truth and the truth will set you free.” John 14:6 says, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
Honesty, integrity, honor, respect, legality, humility – somewhere along the line we have lost sight of the meanings and displaying of what these words mean. Maybe we are looking at the wrong example.
One nation under God.
Ronald Sells, Port Lavaca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.