Editor, the Advocate:
Just wondering, if a white guy assassinated Trump, would the left cry out against white supremacy? If an antifa guy assassinated Trump, would the left cry out against violence from the left? If Trump was assassinated with a single round from an AR-15 would the left even mention assault weapons? If a diverse group of lefty gun controllers walked into a room where a loaded and cocked AR15 with safety engaged lay inertly on a table, would they back off in fear that the rifle itself would turn on them and choose which gender or ethnicity to fire its rounds? If no one touched that rifle, would the room be any more safe than if it were removed? If Connor Betts walked into that room and began firing his weapon, would any of the diverse lefty gun controllers object to one of their group grabbing the AR-15 from the table, clicking off the safety and stopping Betts with a round to the head? If Trump was assassinated, could Maddow, Lemon, Cuomo, Nadler or the idio-squad contain their glee? Would they even try? Just wondering.
Steve Fiedler, Victoria
(1) comment
I wonder if this is a deflection because the El Paso shooter admitted his white supremacist views…end of the story there.
The rest of the silly hypotheticals lead me to believe that the writer has a problem with lefties. He does have a vivid imagination.
