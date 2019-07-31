Editor, the Advocate:
In reference to the article on July 28 “It’s just not safe,” about the concerns about the Highway 59 and Business 59 intersection at Telferner. Something that I have seen many, many times is that a lot of people who are northbound and are going over the overpass, instead of moving over to the right when they are supposed to and have an opening to do so, they are in such a hurry they will speed up in order to try and force their way in line a few cars farther on. This many times will and has resulted in someone having to hit the brakes in order to avoid an accident.
The lane reduction should be moved farther down from where it is for better merging. The highway lanes are far from the only problem, it is the reckless drivers also.
Walter Powers, Lolita
