Editor, the Advocate:
Once, I was in Yoakum at the Catholic cemetery checking on the condition of several family plots belonging to the Hickey family. I had seen this small tombstone but could not read much on it. This “Silent Witness” had weathered hundreds of storms and the elements had taken its toll. It had a complete coating of grey on it that spoke of many years that had passed.
Determined to solve this mystery, I went to a store and bought two gallons of Clorox and returned to the object of my curiosity. As I poured the Clorox on the top of the tombstone, the greyness flowed down to the ground revealing the secrets it had held for so long.
It read as follows, “In memory of Martha Ora Hickey, Born June 7, 1892 – Died Nov. 21, 1892.” Below was written, “Weep not father and mother for me, for I am in glory waiting for thee.” The person who wrote these words for a dear infant which was given up to the depth of the grave, but into the hands of God came from a wounded, but glad heart.
Don Jank, Victoria
