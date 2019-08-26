Editor, the Advocate:
I booked a flight for my son and girlfriend from Los Angeles to Houston on July 1 to return July 10. George Bush Intercontinental Airport being the connecting flight that Boutique Air flies to Victoria. The afternoon flight to Victoria was cancelled due to mechanical problems.
My son and girlfriend had to take an Uber to Victoria (fare of $150). They were reimbursed a couple weeks later. The return flight July 10 in the afternoon was delayed about one hour and 20 minutes, also due to mechanical problems. They missed the connecting flight to Los Angeles and no arrangements were made by Boutique Air to accommodate them.
I called Boutique Air and was told that they could not do anything about it, and it was up to the other airline. My son and girlfriend had to spend the night at a hotel until the next day (about $100). They did not get reimbursed for that.
Boutique Air is very unpredictable and not customer friendly. No plans on having mechanical problems so no plan B. I will spend $100 or more plus parking fees to stay close to an airport and not have to go through this again.
I will never use Boutique Air for any more flights.
Amado Vasquez, Victoria
