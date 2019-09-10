Editor, the Advocate:
City Council should pass an ordinance banning vagrants from sleeping/camping on public property.
This law should accommodate Victorians sympathetic to vagrants by allowing them to declare their private property a “sanctuary property.”
These Victorians can contract with the city to assume personal responsibility for the care and well-being of the vagrants on their property, as well as any felonies/misdemeanors the vagrants commit within Victoria County. The sanctuary property owner will also be responsible to provide passage out of Victoria County should any arrangement(s) between the sanctuary property owner and the vagrant not work out. Those concerned about vagrants should feel free go make proposals of their own to City Council regarding specific provisions of the law.
While they have a right to exercise their concern for those in need, Victorians concerned about vagrants also have the responsibility not to expect or demand others to pay the price for unrestrained vagrancy that cities such as Los Angeles or San Francisco have where people litter the streets with human waste and discarded drug paraphernalia, attracting rats and spreading communicable diseases.
Robert Harvey, Victoria
