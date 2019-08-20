Editor, the Advocate:
Recently, my wife passed. She watched a lot of TV, while I watched none. I called my local cable company, which is the only one in town but tries not to act like it and requested turning the TV off. The employee of the local cable company said what he could do was to rebundle my services and drop my cable cost from $248 to $178 a month while leaving all my services the same. That’s a savings of $70 a month for doing nothing but calling them and requesting my TV service be dropped. I’m sure this makes sense to someone but not to me.
On the homeless problem in all cities, I believe what’s exacerbating the situations are all these loan companies that practice predatory lending that are springing up everywhere.
Douglas “Josef” Halepaska, Victoria
