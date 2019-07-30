Editor, the Advocate:
Just plain wrong! More than $2 million of Hurricane Harvey recovery funds apparently spent without an adequate bid process, invoice and payment approval process or diligent oversight.
Storm damage persists in our area. Every dollar available needs to be spent with thoughtful attention to its impact and certainly within the boundaries of good government. That is the job of our elected officials, and we depend on them to do it properly.
Someone failed – Victoria County judge? Commissioners? Shame on all who didn’t fully protect our taxpayer dollars.
Janey and Melvin Lack, Victoria
