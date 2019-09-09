Editor, the Advocate:
The members of the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department want to thank everyone who helped us, in numerous ways, to host a very successful Labor Day dinner. We were forced to cancel the dinner in 2017 because of Hurricane Harvey and were still dealing with some issues in 2018, but even though we are still dealing with problems from the storm, we felt good about being able to come back strong this year.
We very much appreciate the support we get from our townspeople and also our surrounding communities and our neighboring counties. We also thank our volunteer firefighters and our many nonmember wives, husbands, families and friends who come out and put in a hard day’s work to put on a great chicken-fried steak meal.
Today, we especially thank the two Victoria Advocate ladies, Morgan O’Hanlon and Shelby Miller, who graciously used part of their holiday to come to our dinner and write a really nice story and take pictures to publicize our department and to highlight some of the problems that volunteer fire departments face.
Thank you, Victoria Advocate, for making us a front-page story on Sept. 3. We appreciate your interest in your readership area.
Marvin Null, Assistant Fire Chief, Refugio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.