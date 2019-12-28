When a loved one is ill or facing the finals months or days of his life, his family does not need the added burden of worrying if the state is going to take away the family home as a reimbursement for paying the loved one’s Medicaid.
Unfortunately, by federal mandate states can do just that.
States are charged with having a plan and following it to help reimburse Medicare expenses spent on the person’s care, especially care in nursing homes, through the Medicaid Estate Reimbursement Plan.
This is an unneeded burden placed on families who are already grieving the loss of a love one.
Advocates for the elderly criticize the program’s lack of efficiency. In theory, estate recovery is meant to help pay money back into a state’s Medicaid system, typically a massive annual expense for state governments. But in reality, it’s able to recoup only a drop in the bucket of the nation’s total spending on Medicaid.
In fiscal year 2014, states collected $589.2 million from estates, which is less than 1% of total Medicaid spending, according to federal data.
The government must develop other avenues to recover the money spent to help Medicaid recipients. It is difficult to say here what those alternatives should be. As complicated as the issue is, the solution is just as complex.
For example, while taking a person’s home is drastic, the states are forced to take part in the program because it is tied to the states getting billions of dollars in federal funding for other programs.
Critics note people live in fear of getting thrown out of their homes – some of which have been in families for generations.
Living in unnecessary fear and stress is the last thing a grieving family needs to worry about.
Most people, if able, would care for their aging elderly loved one at home as opposed to going to a nursing care facility, but sometimes, that choice is out of their control.
Texas’s MERP rules appear to be more forgiving than compared to other states. It limits the value of the estate, and the age in which the person signed up for Medicaid, among other criteria.
Also, in Texas, a bill for care is only sent after a Medicaid recipient has died, and the state will only send a bill for a few types of long-term care. Texas won’t pursue MERP claims if the person’s spouse is still alive, if they have a child who is a minor, if they have a child with a disability and in a few other cases.
Heirs can also file for a waiver requesting the land not be taken. If they meet certain criteria, the waiver can be granted.
That’s not how it is in other states.
Advocates in California fought for the same protections Texas already has for years until eventually, in 2016, the governor agreed to restrict California’s recovery program. Oregon is known to have one of the most aggressive programs to recoup Medicaid costs, so much so that in 2017, the Oregon Supreme Court ruled that the state’s program exceeded Oregon’s authority.
As with most things when dealing with the government, the MERP program can be confusing to understand. For that reason alone, caregivers should consult the family’s attorney before making the decision to place a loved one into a nursing home or other care facility.
The loved one should also plan his estate while he is still able to make rational decisions. An estate planner lawyer or legal aid services attorney can help explain what needs to be done. Planning the estate not only gives the family peace of mind that things will be done the way they want, it will also help the heirs is settling the estate.
