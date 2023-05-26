Henry Ernest Innocenti, Milton Leonard Beck, Louis Bell Twinn Sr., Marvin B. Priddy and Kerry Michael George Danyluk have a lot in common although they never met.
They all are from the Crossroads and served their country in war. Unfortunately, they all were killed while protecting us and our families.
Innocenti died in World War I, Beck in World War II, Priddy in Korea, Twinn in Vietnam and Danyluk in Afghanistan.
Their names are among the almost 200 men and women from Victoria County who died while serving the U.S. in the military. Their names are listed on the Veterans Memorial at the Victoria County courthouse. Danyluk’s name is not yet listed for the recent war but we hope that will change soon.
Monday we will pay homage to the Crossroads’ men and women and thousands of others from all over the country who paid the ultimate price of freedom, they died in combat for America.
Every year on Memorial Day we stop our daily routines to remember these fallen heroes by attending a downtown ceremony, placing flags on their graves, saying a prayer or countless other ways.
Every year we pledge not to forget them.
But every year, after Memorial Day we get back to our routine and the names of the fallen fade to the back of our minds.
Yes, we remember that thousands have died while defending our homeland, and we are eternally grateful for their sacrifice. But we tend to group them together without names or faces.
But for everyone who died, there is a family of grieving loved ones left behind to remember who they were. To recall their dreams. To dream of what they may have contributed to our community if only they completed their tour of duty and returned home alive.
For those of us who are fortunate to have never experienced such a loss it is hard to understand the grief the families have felt for years.
Their memories are more than a moment in time one day a year.
We need to do a better job of remembering our fallen heroes throughout the year. We need to do a better job of acknowledging the ultimate sacrifices they made so we as a country continue to live with the freedoms we enjoy daily.
We need to remember Charles L. Wilson, Lee E. Meyer, Larry Kurt Kaiser, Julies Hanna, Gus Schmidt, Rafael Avilla, F.S. Trevino Jr., Manuel Casillas and the many others from the Crossroads who died for us.
We encourage you when you are downtown to stop by the Veterans Memorial on the Bridge Street side of the Victoria County Courthouse. The beautiful stone memorials with plaques listing the servicemembers who died in the wars we have fought is worth the visit.
It doesn’t have to be a military holiday to stop by there.
We don’t expect you to learn everyone’s names, but just stop for a few minutes to reflect on the lives lost and the families left behind. Reflect on what might have been for them if they had returned home.
And most importantly, thank each one for their ultimate sacrifice to protect us back at home.
We will always be eternally indebted to their sacrifice.
Thank you, Louis Davis, Richard L. Goodman Jr., Clyde Edward Crouch, Almack Garrett, Sandra Hosey, James Lee Scherer, Lawrence Jacob Fox, Albert S. Noble Jr…