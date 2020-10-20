There is still a lot we don’t know about COVID-19.
But if there’s anything we should know by now, it’s that the disease has an uncanny ability to repeatedly defy our expectations.
Although there’s little doubt the coronavirus continues to lurk in our communities, we can at least take some comfort in declining numbers of infections and deaths in the Crossroads.
Those declining numbers have in part resulted a partial return to normal life as well as a phased reopening for many Crossroads restaurants, bars and other businesses.
In fact, some counties have even rolled back mask restrictions through a state exemption eligible to counties with low infection numbers.
The recent decline in COVID-19 infections in Texas and the Crossroads comes after a summer surge of unprecedented and unexpected proportions.
During the summer, deaths and new infections spiked in Texas and the Crossroads.
That spike came after a spring in which mask-wearing was somewhat sporadic in the Crossroads and months after the start of a phased economic reopening like the one we are undergoing now.
From March to early July, Victoria County reported about 10 deaths in total from the disease.
From early July to mid-September, the community saw deaths rise from 10 to almost 100.
That’s not only a big increase but also a deeply sobering one.
That sharp increase has not only resulted in the deaths of dozens and dozens of our neighbors but also the slamming shut of a considerable portion of our service economy and other economic areas. It also, rightly, resulted in new, far more restrictive precautions such as mask mandates.
It’s hard to say what exactly caused virus numbers to spike and then fall, but it bears noticing that since the rolling out of precautions this summer, virus numbers have fallen.
That up and down also begs the question of what might have happened in Texas and the Crossroads if we had put those restrictions in place earlier.
As we continue to reopen our local economy, resume in-person schooling and reduce precautions, lets not forget where we came from.
For many keeping that memory alive, may very well, be a matter of life and death.
