Editor, the Advocate:
I would actually like to know why the city of Victoria hasn’t fixed one dang road in this town! What am I paying taxes for? I pay my taxes every year along with all the other Victoria citizens, but why? Doesn’t our taxes include our roads? Is the city gonna buy me my new tires when I need them because of our screwed up roads? You can’t drive anywhere on any road that isn’t messed up. I was born and raised here, and this is only one of the things I hate about our city.
Among this and other things, I’ve never been so ashamed of my hometown. Taxes are paid for our city, and we’re paying for nothing! It’s ridiculous. Fix the darn roads, please!
Jamie Gilbert, Victoria
