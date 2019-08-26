Editor, the Advocate:
I understand the frustration Erica Gutierrez experiences with the traffic problems around Victoria East High School – and I don’t have a kid in school. I live on Pennsylvania, one of the streets she takes to avoid Mockingbird. Traffic backs up mornings and afternoons on Pennsylvania for blocks, making it difficult for people to even get out of their driveway.
It is hard to imagine that there was no thought given to this problem before the school was built. Surely the engineers, architects and project manager should have foreseen this problem before construction was started. This could have been avoided if access roads to the school had been constructed from Ben Jordan Street and John Stockbauer Drive in addition to the single access from Mockingbird.
I was told that the reason the additional roads weren’t built was because the district geniuses who made the “plans” were concerned about security for the campus if other access roads were built.
But, wait. This is the 21st century. There now exists modern control devices to regulate traffic on the other access roads. Those control devices are called gates. Gates are marvelous inventions that can be opened at peak traffic times in the morning and afternoon and then closed to prevent cars from using any but the access road at the traffic light on Mockingbird. What a concept!
I suppose it’s impossible to measure the additional amount of gasoline wasted by cars just sitting in line waiting for a green light to enter the access road on Mockingbird. And it’s probably impossible to measure the additional pollution emitted by those cars idling while in those lines. The individual drivers, like Erica Gutierrez, know firsthand how much frustration could be saved five days a week. New access roads to the East High School parking lots from Ben Jordan and John Stockbauer – controlled by gates in the morning and afternoon – could save countless hours for the people in those lines, save untold amounts of gasoline and eliminate a huge amount of pollution.
Carl Bankston, Victoria
