Bobby Blaschke first realized how essential internet access has become after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Three or four days after the storm, AT&T brought in a portable tower to the county’s emergency operations center to provide some internet bandwidth, Blaschke said. As soon as local residents found out there was internet access, the Refugio County Judge recalled, they parked all up and down the curb to get a piece of the internet for themselves.
“I understood not just food, water and shelter is essential, but (so is) broadband and being able to communicate with each other,” Blaschke said.
Blaschke has it exactly right. High-speed internet access may once have been a luxury, but it is now increasingly essential to our society. Whether it’s economic development, remote education, telemedicine or just catching up with friends and family, we rely on the internet more than ever.
Yet many rural areas in our region do not yet have reliable access to this critical service.
State and local officials are working to come up with solutions, and the Legislature appears likely to pass bills this session that will force the state to come up with a clearer plan for broadband expansion.
But first, residents need to chime in.
A statewide organization called Connected Nation Texas is partnering with three local counties — DeWitt, Lavaca and Refugio — to conduct a survey of local residents about their internet access and needs.
Each county is hoping for responses from about 10% of the county’s households, as well of a smaller number of respondents in eight different areas: business, agriculture, health care, kindergarten-12 education, higher education, libraries, public safety and government.
The survey is not just a feel-good exercise.
Last year, the FCC launched a $20 billion “Rural Digital Opportunity Fund” to invest in broadband expansion, and the Legislature may provide additional help.
Pam Waggoner, an advisor for Connected Nation Texas, said counties who conduct the survey, identify where broadband is most needed and come up with a plan will have the best chance of getting a piece of the pie.
Many internet service providers are unlikely to lay cables in rural areas unless they know the demand is there. These surveys will help demonstrate that.
Expanded broadband access will be crucial for keeping our rural communities thriving for years to come.
Connected Nation’s survey is a promising first step.
This editorial reflects the views of the Victoria Advocate’s editorial board.
