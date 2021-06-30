Children walked the halls of Grace Lutheran Church in Victoria last week following the path of railroad tracks laid out on the floor with black tape, led by volunteers who blew conductor’s whistles.
All week long, these kids, who ranged from 4-year-olds to 5th graders, sang and danced along to Christian-themed songs, listened to Biblical stories told by costumed performers, decorated prayer journals and bracelets, swung across the monkey bars in the church’s playground and even enjoyed snacks prepared by volunteers.
After most vacation Bible schools were canceled or moved online last summer, it is wonderful to see kids returning to dozens of churches across the region for a week of fun-filled activities.
Like Grace Lutheran, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Goliad also adopted a railroad theme for its Vacation School this year. Christy Paulsgrove, who directs the program at St. John’s, said the theme is intended to teach children that they are “cars on a train led by Jesus, who pulls us through life.”
While Sunday school also presents an opportunity for kids to connect with their faith at a young age, vacation Bible school presents Christian teachings in a fun-filled way that kids find relatable.
“We do have Sunday school for kids,” said Glenn Robertson, senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Cuero, “but it’s just not the fun atmosphere, the camp atmosphere, that you get from vacation Bible school.”
Many local churches admirably open their doors to members of other congregations as well as children who don’t attend church regularly, which gives far more kids the chance to connect with their faith and provides them a safe week of fun during the summer, often at no cost to parents.
Planning a vacation school often requires hours of work from dozens of volunteers. At Grace Lutheran, one congregation member even took it upon himself to build an enormous locomotive train with a working headlight.
We applaud the churches hosting vacation Bible schools this summer, as well as the many church leaders and volunteers who have devoted themselves to carrying this tradition on.
After a year of canceled activities and remote learning, it is heartening to see so many kids heading to church for a week of summer fun.
