When Hurricane Harvey left members of the Crossroads community devastated, Rio Texas Conference United Methodist Church’s Disaster Response Office opened in Victoria at First United Methodist Church.
It closed the end of June after almost three years of disaster response service to Hurricane Harvey survivors.
“It always comes down to serving people,” said Vicki McQuistion, disaster recovery asset manager for the organization. “We intentionally hired all the staff from the local community — people who were invested in the recovery so much more. We had an amazing staff in Victoria. They left it all on the field. They went above and beyond the call of duty to serve clients by gathering as many resources as they could and being advocates for clients when it counted.”
The case managers first worked to determine the need for the client and then did everything in their power to fill that need. They had to exhaust certain options before others were available, and the process was tedious and long. The fact that they truly cared showed and made it just a bit easier for everyone.
A case manager’s biggest role is advocacy,” said Nikki Leaverton, director of disaster case management.
“A person comes in needing assistance, and we walk them through the process after we figure out what the need is,” Leaverton said. “We meet people in their worst time, and we get to see them on their best day. We see smiles and tears of happiness … the goal is to get them recovered, and any time we do that, it is the best moment.”
Rio Texas provided $6 million in financial assistance to clients and helped leverage more than $17 million in total resources. The organization served more than 1,100 families, and 400 of those received construction services.
Assistance included complete replacement of mobile homes, complete rebuilds of homes, repairs to homes, furniture and appliance replacements, payments for temporary housing for clients while their homes were being repaired or replaced, and payments for storage for clients’ belongings, among other offerings.
The community is grateful for all of Rio Texas’ important work, as well as the work of numerous other organizations that helped with the recovery efforts. And we hope that the community is fortunate enough to have their help again should we ever need it.
