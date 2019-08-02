Editor, the Advocate:
After studying customs of earlier American Indian culture more notable of the Northern Plains, I discovered that encouragement to their youth for favorable conduct was no different from my own generation. Gold stars, ribbons, plaques, gifts and other awards were given to me or my peers for superior performances of socially acceptable actions. This in turn was to spur us on to receive more recognition for our good works. The feathers of a bird, especially soaring ones such as eagles and hawk, were given to rising children and young adults that showed the integrity expected in their culture. These magnificent bird feathers symbolized freedom, free spirit and independence coupled with wisdom, honor, trust and strength.
The general idea runs through most all cultures. This helps most to feel pride for performing in a positive manner to which we are expected to heed; a wonderful method for generations to continue a path to righteousness and law-abiding respect and caring for our own kind. A rising anti-establishment movement is prevalent not only here but abroad. Awards and recognition are still the techniques of choice but is used widely to herald lawlessness, disorder and disrespect for established laws and order.
An approach to embrace this trend is dangerous. A realistic direction toward lack of respect for established value, law, order and enforcement is even encouraged by some of our states and major cities. An energized movement to dismantle America is at hand. Mine and other tax paying citizens are honest men and women who no longer hold any advantage for help or entitlement than those crossing our borders. We served and worked for and sacrificed for America. I love America but anticipate burdens ahead that may potentially be our undoing.
Donald Cook, Port Lavaca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.