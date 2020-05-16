Small rural school districts are often thought of as being the ideal place to educate children because of low student-to-teacher ratios.
But quite often the districts are struggling because they are vulnerable to poor management and even fraud. Small-town school board members are not trained to sniff out the problems.
For the second time in less than a year, Bloomington school district is facing possible fraudulent spending by a high-ranking administrator. This time, a former administrator is accused of giving herself, as well as the then-superintendent and teachers, more than $500,000 in bonuses twice a year using federal program money over a two-year period.
In January, the former administrator was fired after an internal investigation showed she spent thousands of dollars in district money to buy gift cards and distribute them without permission.
Both were being done without the school board’s approval or knowledge, officials said. She has countered she has been targeted for reporting sexual harassment. Regardless of the outcome, it’s clear students are the losers in the mess.
Superintendent Mark Anglin did the right thing to turn all the findings over to the county sheriff’s office for investigation. He also was correct in requesting the Texas Education Agency investigate the issues.
The sheriff’s office needs to take the next step by calling in the Texas Rangers. The Rangers’ Public Integrity Unit has the manpower and equipment to do a full forensic audit of the district’s books to determined whether fraud occurred.
Anglin has been able to go back only two years in his investigation. His daily duties, plus the coronavirus pandemic, have kept him from doing more.
The problems found in Bloomington are not unique to the small rural school district. Rather, they underscore how the Texas Education Agency and other state and federal leaders need to step up to protect residents of small, rural school districts. They are incredibly vulnerable.
Small-town elected school board members aren’t trained to ferret out fraud, corruption or poor management. Even in large districts, board members are elected to set policy and represent the views of students, parents and staff. They aren’t even in a strong position to understand the complicated education bureaucracy created by state and federal officials.
Nine times out of 10, board members want to serve so they can make sure their children or grandchildren are getting the education they should be. They aren’t there to micromanage or second-guess people hired to do certain jobs. They put their trust in the people they hire to be credible and law- abiding.
The school board hired Anglin last summer to run the district after the former superintendent left amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Anglin has said part of his directive was to “clean up the district.”
This is where the TEA should step in with an inspector or investigator to do extensive audit and investigations of records.
The state will claim they are already understaffed and are buried in paperwork of complaints. But it is the state’s job to be true watchdogs for the small rural districts. For better or worse, the state and federal governments own the system. The TEA must insist on accountability and follow up with proper policing.
To its benefit, the Bloomington district has made changes in its processes, including instituting a paper trail for all spending. It is also trying to be more transparent.
One step the state could take is to require all purchase requests to include corresponding budget material showing it is an approved expense.
Another is to have board conduct a monthly finance workshop where all expenses and revenue are explained per budget items. This might be tedious, but it should help keep the books balanced and on the right path. The TEA also could provide further training for school board members and other local officials on what to look for and how to recognize possible problems.
A little school on the prairie is a wonderful, romantic ideal. To protect it in the 21st century, we need to keep a watchful eye on the money.
