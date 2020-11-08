The following editorial published on Nov. 2 in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
At what age are children capable of understanding the dynamics of racism? Pennsylvania’s Lower Merion School District is kick-starting the process in kindergarten.
“A Kids Book about Racism,” which is part of the curriculum for 5-year-olds, includes a list of actions that can be perceived as personally harmful to a person of color, such as “a look, a comment, a question, a thought, a joke, a word, or a belief.” The book challenges kindergarteners to “call it racism” whenever they see it.
Fourth- and fifth-graders are required to read “Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness,” which encourages white children to see themselves as beneficiaries of “stolen land,” “stolen riches” and “special favors.”
These components of the Cultural Proficiency Curriculum have been embraced by district officials and many community stakeholders. But, not everyone was pleased. One mom, Elana Fishbein, argued to the local school board (and in many public forums) the classes are “designed to inoculate Caucasian children with feelings of guilt for the color of their skin and the ‘sins’ of their forefathers.” She moved her children to a private school.
Cultural competency and cultural proficiency are worthy goals for students and staff. But, the state Department of Education should be guiding the entire school community through such an important evolution in teaching. Autonomous school districts should make the final call, but the seasoned guidance of state education experts is in order, not just in Lower Merion but throughout the public school systems of Pennsylvania.
