Soon the Victoria school board is expected to propose a bond package that will, if approved by voters, make improvements to many of the district’s campuses.
For the better part of year a task force made up of district administrators, employees and community members have been working on the plan of what projects to propose in the package.
While the task force is getting close to finalizing its plans, it is not too late for more members of the public to get involved in the study and planning.
If the district wants a successful proposal, it needs community involvement so they too can understand what is needed in the district and they can talk to friends, family, neighbors and co-workers about the need.
Three years ago, the district proposed a $141.2 million bond project to make some of the same improvements the task force is still considering. But the voters turned it down. One of the biggest talking points of why it was rejected was because residents felt there was not enough community input in the planning.
In 2008, the district proposed a $159 million package that eventually built the two new high schools, a new middle school and two new elementary schools as well as the natatorium, fine arts center and made improvements to many campuses. It had community buy in from the beginning.
This time around there has been plenty of opportunity for community input. The task force is meeting weekly since being interrupted for several months by the pandemic.
Community members are involved in this process this time around. About 30 to 40 community members are actively involved in the committee. The members’ backgrounds vary, and the committee includes teachers, administrators, religious leaders, parents and other community members.
Community involvement is important in this level of planning as the district is considering possibly rebuilding several campuses to make modern, safe facilities for students. It helps the public understand the measures the district has undertaken to determine what needs are present on all of the district’s campuses, some of which have buildings that were built in the 1930s and are still in use.
When studying the campus master plan, it is easy to see which campuses need the most attention. But common sense tells you the district, and the public, cannot afford to make all these improvements at the same time.
But with the watchful eye of the task force, they can propose the most urgent needs now. Determining which needs fall in that category is the tricky part the task force has to decide.
It is not too late to offer involvement in the process. But in doing so it is important to keep in mind the 14,000 students who make up the district are the community’s future and they need and deserve a top education in facilities that are safe, modern and encourage learning.
