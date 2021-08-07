In 10 days, most students in the Crossroads will be back in class sitting socially distanced from their classmates. Many will be in a classroom for the first time in more than a year.
They will play together during recess, eat lunch together, and, in many cases, ride the bus together.
Gone will be remote learning and face masks.
Life will be back to normal.
Or will it?
This year in addition to telling students to look both ways before crossing the street or wash your hands before you eat lunch, we will be telling them to keep socially distanced from your friends on the playground, wash your hands as often as you can and cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
These precautions are still needed as the delta variant continues to spread and life will not be as we knew it in August 2019 or even January 2020.
School districts need to be prepared to go back to remote learning if the variant continues to spread. Younger people, those younger than 12 who are not old enough to receive the vaccine, are vulnerable to contracting the illness. Students 12 and older who are healthy enough need to receive the COVID-19 vaccination — this will allow them to play with their friends or play organized sports or participate in band and other extracurricular activities knowing they are less likely to become seriously ill.
As much as we want to return to a pre-COVID-19 life, it is not possible at this time.
We understand school district leaders had to make decisions about the upcoming school year based on the best information possible months ago before the delta variant was known. During that time, the case numbers were very low and decreasing almost daily, large numbers of people were getting vaccinated, the state had lifted its restrictions and the future looked bright.
Since then, things have changed. July 8, Victoria County reported 38 active cases and 3% of the trauma beds were occupied in our hospital due to COVID-19 cases. By Friday, those numbers had jumped to 507 active cases and 21.74% of trauma beds occupied by patients with COVID-19. July 31 the hospitalization rate was 14.39%.
Educators were looking for ways to get their students back to in-person classes where they know students perform better and learn more. They also know teachers teach better when the students are in one place
We know how much remote learning has failed many students, but in reality, the districts may need to gear up for remote learning again if the virus numbers continue to increase.
At the very least, the districts need to be able to accommodate students with immunocompromised health conditions or live with others who suffer from such conditions.
As we prepare to send our children back to the classroom, we must make sure those who are old enough are vaccinated, and those who are too young for the vaccinations still know to take proper safety precautions to protect themselves.
It is vital for all. It is as important as looking both ways before crossing the street.
