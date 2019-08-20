Report card information came out this midweek,
On the website it all looks so sleek.
Some schools seem strong and some seem weak,
The “report card monster” has become a real freak.
The grades are so shrouded in a cloud of mystique,
Much of the explanation seems like doublespeak.
It seems so confusing, like reading ancient Greek and can be so fun if you’re a real data geek.
The test questions are hard and some are antique;
Like asking a child what’s the capital of Mozambique?
Our kids would stumble and bubble and squeak,
As they filled out the tests, week after week.
For years and years, our outlook seemed bleak;
Our path to improvement was undoubtedly oblique.
Some whisper, some shout, and some would just speak,
Some cry, some moan and others would shriek.
Some were bold and some were meek,
Some are so cool, they come off as chic.
Some may have been a little tongue in their cheek,
And many were quick to offer their critique.
But alas now we’ve come to that day of the week,
Where it seems we’ve hit upon some winning streak.
Some minor adjustments and one little tweak,
We’ve adapted, evolved and changed our technique.
Our scores won’t reach the cover of People, Time or Newsweek,
But come take a look or even just a peek.
Nothing we’ve done is really unique,
Our goal has always been to climb our own peak.
Tonight, when it’s bedtime for your little pipsqueak,
Whether their name is Martin or Becky, Phillip or Monique,
Give them your love and a peck on the cheek,
Remember, our goal never changes, so let me re-speak,
Our spirit is willing, and our flesh is not weak;
Know that it’s continuous improvement we seek.
