The concept of a “cultural icon” is often bandied about freely and sometimes seems to be attributed to anyone or anything famous. An authentic icon, however, is a rare gift.
An icon can be many things. It can be a physical item from a cowboy hat to King Tut’s mask. Fictional characters often become cultural icons, both good and evil — think Superman, Mickey Mouse or Darth Vader. However, when an individual steps over into the realm of becoming an icon, something special happens.
When a person becomes an icon of their culture they become a symbol of that culture, often demonstrating its best traits, aspirations and practices. They make a lasting impact that reverberates across decades, and sometimes centuries. The Beatles, Marilyn Monroe, Martin Luther King Jr., Albert Einstein and many more are quickly recognized as cultural icons, not just for their enduring legacies in their fields, but as cultural symbols. In the case of iconic individuals such as Monroe or MLK Jr., it is their deaths that also cement their legacies.
Music has a profound impact on cultures throughout the world. It inspires and motivates. It tells stories and reflects the ideas of different generations. Hispanic culture has a rich and varied musical history and one young woman, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, murdered by the president of her fan club when only 23 years old as her fame and impact were skyrocketing, has become an enduring cultural icon.
Selena was born on April 16, 1971, in Lake Jackson. Called the “Queen of Tejano” music, she represents an exciting and unique fusing of Mexican and American music genres. Known for her warmth and enthusiasm, she was rapidly heading for worldwide fame when her life was cut short.
Recently, hundreds celebrated Selena’s birthday in downtown Victoria. The event, called “Anything for Selena: Season 1,” included people dressed like Selena and there was, quite literally, dancing in the street to Selena’s music. This celebration is indicative of the important place someone like Selena plays in the lives of ordinary people. Her music brings them joy and continues to bring people together. Her performance style embraced her audiences and her fans — and that still resonates today.
On Saturday night, the “Selena Tribute Band Live in Concert” will perform at Breezy’s sports bar. The lead singer of that band, Carymel Rodriguez, said she grew up listening to Selena’s music and it had a strong impact on her early years. Esteban Rojas, co-founder of the group, said they want to maintain the connections that Selena created between Latino and mainstream American cultures.
Selena’s music attracted a broad audience, including children. Erik Rodriguez, manager of the tribute band, said even today children will arrive with their parents to their concerts “dressed in costumes like little baby Selenas. We try to include them somewhere in the show, where we invite them on stage and let them dance and sing along,” he said.
And, perhaps, that is what makes Selena a cultural icon — that profound connection with real life. Many musicians and singers have talent. But it seems to take something more, something special, to become an icon. Selena’s approachability, high energy, love of her music and her fans, and perhaps that lingering question of “what if” she had not died such a tragic death, make her a cultural icon who continues to impact new generations of music lovers.
