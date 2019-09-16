Senior leadership team at Cuero Regional Hospital recently awarded at conference

Senior leadership team at Cuero Regional Hospital was awarded with Leadership Culture Award at the 2019 TORCH Fall Conference and Tradeshow. From left are Alma Alexander, Judy Krupala, Lynn Falcone, Denise McMahan and Greg Pritchett.

 Contributed photo

The Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals (TORCH) recently awarded the senior leadership team at Cuero Regional Hospital with their Leadership Culture Award at its 2019 TORCH Fall Conference and Tradeshow September 10-12 in Cedar Creek.

The senior leadership team at Cuero Regional Hospital was nominated by a peer hospital.

