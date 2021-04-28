Navigating Victoria without a vehicle is not easy, but there are ways, such as installing sidewalks, to make it safer and more convenient for residents who are traveling on foot.
For example, a Victoria mother who was without a car after it broke down, said transportation problems remain a very real and very frustrating part of her daily life.
A walk to the store is a struggle for her as she maneuvers grass and potholes while pushing her son in a stroller. She knows first hand a sidewalk would make her trip much easier, but she questions whether a sidewalk is coming any time soon.
Her questions may be soon answered.
Sidewalks are important for pedestrian safety. The City of Victoria’s Capital Improvement Program includes a couple of potential projects near schools, which are especially important areas. Furthermore, ongoing sidewalk installation projects by Texas Department of Transportation are happening on Navarro and Rio Grande streets, which are high traffic areas.
One proposed project would add more sidewalks to another high traffic area, Leary Lane, the 1.1-mile corridor that abuts both Rowland Elementary and Howell Middle schools. A sidewalk is already on the northern side of Leary between Dean Cook and Sam Houston drives. But the other half of Leary Lane, between Dean Cook and John Stockbauer drives, lacks a sidewalk on either side of the road. A recent draft of the CIP says constructing the sidewalk would cost about $625,000. Council could decide in May to prioritize this project for the next fiscal year or for another year in the upcoming five-year planning period.
Another project the city is eying would add sidewalks to the neighborhoods near O’Connor Elementary and Stroman Middle schools. Those sidewalks, however, would likely be contingent on the city receiving a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.
In October, the city expects to be notified if the state can help shoulder the cost of sidewalks near both schools, said Ashley Strevel, the city’s communications director.
The city is hoping to add sidewalks in neighborhoods near both schools as well as handicap ramps to create a more continuous sidewalk path. The project’s budget would be $786,258, with the state grant covering 80% of the cost, if awarded, Strevel said.
The City of Victoria has partnered with the Victoria school district on the grant program to determine schools and neighborhoods lacking in sidewalks.
“They provided recommendations to us, and we’re partnering with them to continue this plan. It’s a living, breathing document, so if you don’t see it this year, next year we might add projects, especially as grant funds become available,” said Todd Jarisch, capital improvement project manager for the city. “We’re trying to incorporate more sidewalk projects in the future, but it’s an ongoing process. They have not been identified yet.”
Citizens can identify sidewalk projects that they would like to see happen at www.victoriatx.org/FormCenter/Public-Works-35/Capital-Improvement-Project-Request-120. Those recommendations will be evaluated before they are taken to a committee for prioritization.
An ongoing Texas Department of Transportation project includes sidewalks, curb ramps and driveways being built on Navarro Street in the southbound direction between Huvar Street and Guy Grant, according to Lucea’n Kuykendall, public information officer for the state agency. On Rio Grande Street, a crew is adding sidewalks, curb ramps and driveways in the northbound direction between Ben Jordan and Ben Wilson. Both projects will make traveling safer for pedestrians in these busy areas.
Victoria needs to be more pedestrian-friendly, and these sidewalk projects are ways to make inroads in that direction. Hopefully, the two CIP proposed sidewalk projects near schools will soon come to fruition, and many more sidewalk projects will be on the horizon.
