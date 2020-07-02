Editor, the Advocate:
I am a Catholic white religious sister who participated in the June 7 march. I was in awe of the signs which spoke of Christian values. The repetition of phrases, remembering those killed by police violence, was like a prayer.
In the past, naively thinking racism was a thing of the past, I chose to participate in the march to be in solidarity with my black brothers and sisters who have suffered much in our nation. The systemic structures of our country have given us privilege while unjustly denying our black brothers and sisters the privileges we take for granted.
Because of these unjust systemic structures, which benefit us, it has been difficult to recognize the validity of black people’s reality as they speak of racial profiling, police brutality, discrimination in the workplace, the unequal opportunity in education, lack of access to affordable housing, etc. Most of us, not experiencing this, take for granted our access to the advancement of whites over blacks, the trust without fear we think we deserve, and the assumption that we belong and need not earn our belonging. It is so important to listen to black people for only one outside the system can see these attitudes.
Yet in the eyes of God, we all belong. God created us all in his image and likeness (Gen. 1:26, 31). We have been told to love God and our neighbor as ourselves (Matt. 22: 37-39, Lev. 19: 18). We are to be servants to each other (Jn 13: 12-15).
As a world Christian leader, Pope Francis, on June 3, called us in the United States to this solidarity as he expressed his concern at the disturbing social unrest in the U. S., following the tragic death of George Floyd. He said “we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life. . . . Nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost.”
We saw this solidarity as thousands of people, not only blacks, participated in marches across the U.S. The protests are a cry for wholesale changes to a society that is still battling the sins of racism. They are to make us aware of the injustices which black people have suffered and which perpetuate our white privilege consciously or unconsciously.
Sister Marian Sturm, IWBS, Incarnate Word Convent, Victoria
