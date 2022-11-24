You had Black Friday all month long, and now 80 of your neighbors will be out in force on Saturday hoping you will buy from them rather than an online retailer or big-box store.
Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday and the national effort has reached Victoria and the Crossroads thanks to a whirlwind entrepreneur named Tina Goodner.
Goodner put together this weekend’s Small Business Saturday showcase in DeLeon Plaza, where 80 mom-and-pop businesses, 79 of them from the Crossroads and one from out of town, will present their goods in a festival atmosphere. There will be activities for kids and adults, the chance to be photographed with Santa or the Grinch, and you can even enjoy live music and wine. Don’t forget to buy a $2 ticket to win a drawing for one of the baker’s dozen gift baskets provided by Goodner’s company, Socially Awkward Media, and some of the vendors.
Small Business Saturday is a big day for nearly seven dozen entrepreneurs in our midst who will be in the plaza. Not to mention the scores of other small businesses in Victoria and the Crossroads that will be open on Saturday, some of which have run ads in today’s paper so you can see what they have to offer.
Why is it important, you ask?
Let’s allow Goodner to explain: “I just think it’s because you have to let small businesses know they’re appreciated. They support the community. They support charities locally.”
To make her point — to make our point — Goodner talked about Amanda Berry of Berry Goods, a small baker and candy maker selling her delicious items in Peaches and Tortilla Mercantile downtown.
Goodner said Berry is collecting blankets and other goods for those in Victoria who are unsheltered.
But she wouldn’t be able to do this without her small business. “She’s doing that with the funds she makes from her chocolate shop,” Goodner said.
Victoria is just one community in the state and country participating.
Last year, 51 million shoppers took part in Small Business Saturday, according to the National Retail Federation.
“Black Friday remained the most popular day for in-store shopping, with 66.5 million shoppers, followed by 51 million shoppers on Small Business Saturday,” a federation report noted. “The importance of supporting local businesses remained top of mind for many consumers, with 71% indicating they were shopping specifically for Small Business Saturday.”
Goodner said she’s exploring turning the event, which she said “will be back next year,” into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, so she can provide grants to local startup businesses.
That’s what it’s all about when you spend your money locally.
With that in mind, before you shop ‘till you drop, before you scream “Charge it!” at that mega-retailer and before you give your Amazon driver more weightlifting duties, consider heading to DeLeon Plaza on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and to the numerous mom-and-pop shops in your community who are hopeful local shoppers keep them in mind tomorrow.
You might just find what you’re looking for — and you might also help keep the economic life of the Crossroads moving forward.