Our local businesses are fighting for survival, and they need our help.
“Just come and buy something,” said Patty Janca, co-owner of Sweet Occasions, a Victoria candy shop she affectionately describes as a “mom-and-mom shop.”
For many locally owned shops, restaurants and businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented economic disaster.
For weeks, customers have holed up in their homes except for the rare trip for groceries and essentials.
State and local officials have ordered the closings of bars, dine-in restaurants and walk-in shops.
And events and holidays that should have meant booming profits were all but canceled.
“We’re just trying to pay rent,” said Janca, adding that many local small businesses have fallen through the cracks of government assistance.
Before the arrival of COVID-19, business was booming at Sweet Occasions, 2910 N. Laurent St. in Victoria.
Since COVID-19, her business has taken such a hit that she feels she is starting over again.
That’s a big deal for owners like Janca who built their businesses with their own blood, sweat and tears.
Janca is asking her community to help not only her locally owned small business but the numerous others that make Crossroads towns and cities communities.
Although the new coronavirus continues to spread, local business owners are taking precautions to protect their customers. Many are making a safety a priority by limiting occupancy, offering gloves as well as sanitizer and maintaining social distancing.
Compared to their corporate and franchise competitors, locally owned businesses can offer more personable service and unique products.
They also support local economies by making a community more attractive to outside investment and future residents.
So, if you’re hungry or need to go shopping, consider visiting one of your community’s locally owned businesses rather than going out of town or to a big name retailer.
If we are not careful, we just might find those community businesses replaced with vacant storefronts.
And that would be a shame.
