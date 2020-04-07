Last week, Bubba Hall reopened his Cajun seafood restaurant in Seadrift for to-go orders after closing down for a week because of the COVID-19 pandemic
His profits had plummeted by at least 95%, he said, and he went from 12-18 people working a shift to only about four to fill to-go orders. But for him, staggering out members of his 30-person staff to get hours on the clock was better than having to let go of everyone who depends on his restaurant for a living.
Hall’s restaurant is just one of the many small businesses in our region that are struggling to stay afloat.
More than 50% of 1,500 small business owners in the U.S. surveyed by Goldman Sachs said they will only be able to operate for up to three months under the conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly all, 96%, said they had already felt the pandemic’s impact in the survey, which was released more than two weeks ago.
The $2 trillion stimulus bill that Congress passed last month included $350 million for businesses with less than 500 employees. All struggling small business owners should apply for the federally-backed loans as soon as possible because the line is already wrapping around the block.
Two big ones are the Paycheck Protection Program, which if properly used can be relieved in full, and low-interest COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans for businesses that are temporarily losing revenue.
“It is important to go apply as quickly as possible because there is a certain amount of money available and you need to make sure that you get in line to access this money,” Gov. Greg Abbott said during a press conference on Monday.
Self-employed individuals, sole proprietors, independent contractors and gig economy workers are eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program, in addition to businesses that meet criteria.
Most of the loans are going through local banks, so eligible business owners and persons need to call their banks or find a lender approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration through SBA’s online lender match tool.
“The banks are already getting hit,” said Jeff Lyon, president of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce. Our position with the chamber is that if you are currently a business owner with your commercial banker that you deal with is that you put together a pro forma of statement for the next 120 days at a minimum to be able to sit down with your banker and see what kind of plan best fits your businesses.
“They need to get ahead of this.”
Businesses without a bookkeeper, accountant or an attorney who can help navigate the application are at a disadvantage and deserve assistance.
Small Business Development Centers and Women’s Business Centers can offer resources, as well as the Texas Workforce Commission.
“They need to turn over every rock,” Lyon said. “A lot of these small businesses, particularly in Victoria, are not going to be able to sustain a long range business slowdown, and it is better to be in front of this than behind it.”
As community members, we must also continue to support local businesses that our made up of our friends, neighbors and families.
They need our help now more than ever.
